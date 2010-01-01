My name is Jason but my friends call me ‘Red’. Whether it’s on a griddle, grill or smoker, I have a passion for cooking.
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We stay in constant communication with our customers until the job is done. To get a free quote, or if you have questions or special requests, just drop us a line.
Mon
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Tue
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Wed
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Thu
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Fri
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Sat
Closed
Sun
Closed
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